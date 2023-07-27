Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 101,375 First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 198,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,170. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

