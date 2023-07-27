Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 267 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,642,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,943,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,943,681. The stock has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.77.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

