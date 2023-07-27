Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,980,000 after acquiring an additional 47,685 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 191,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 43,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000.

NYSEARCA XLSR traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $44.68.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

