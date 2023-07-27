Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,192,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,019. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

