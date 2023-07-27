Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares comprises about 1.4% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.08% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $19,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.17. The stock had a trading volume of 229,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,190. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.90. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

