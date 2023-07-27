Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 752 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,244 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $513.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,475,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,467. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The company has a market capitalization of $234.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $467.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,791 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,826. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.