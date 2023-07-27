Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,995 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,601,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after purchasing an additional 87,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,342,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,367,000 after purchasing an additional 770,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,295,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,319,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,867,000 after purchasing an additional 859,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,452. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.4315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

