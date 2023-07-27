B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Declares $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

B. Riley Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 98.7% per year over the last three years.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RILY traded down $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 534,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,866. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $60.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $432.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at B. Riley Financial

In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 308,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,993,845. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 308,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,993,845. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 72,727 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $3,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,723,773 shares in the company, valued at $369,807,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 108,926 shares of company stock worth $5,376,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

