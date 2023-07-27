Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 256,015 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,662,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 256,015 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.6% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $490,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $331.33. The stock had a trading volume of 481,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,086. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $333.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

