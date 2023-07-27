Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Baidu from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $234.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.76.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $150.88. 657,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,892. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.48 and a 200 day moving average of $137.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 134.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

