Bank of America Lowers ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASOMY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 550 ($7.05) to GBX 450 ($5.77) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Liberum Capital raised ASOS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 725 ($9.30) to GBX 485 ($6.22) in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 500 ($6.41) to GBX 450 ($5.77) in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised ASOS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $762.22.

ASOS Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. ASOS has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

