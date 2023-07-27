Bank of America Trims Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Target Price to $46.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.07.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $42.17.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 3,901.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,488,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,561,000 after acquiring an additional 702,556 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,146,000 after acquiring an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,347,000 after purchasing an additional 573,957 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

