Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of BOH stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.46. 335,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,222. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $85.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $243.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Alicia E. Moy purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $502,087.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $177,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,087.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,700 shares of company stock worth $492,495. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 151,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

