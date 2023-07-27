Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Holdings Raised by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,865 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 388.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,585,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,631,000 after buying an additional 8,418,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,431,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,386,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,632,000 after buying an additional 2,107,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.86. 2,907,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,121. The company has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $105.40.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

