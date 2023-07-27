Barclays Cuts Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $71.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.07.

MRTX opened at $29.98 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,901.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,530.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

