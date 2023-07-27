Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.87% of Barrett Business Services worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 54.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $89.52. 3,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,198. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.94 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The firm has a market cap of $609.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.44.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrett Business Services

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $116,887.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,231.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Articles

