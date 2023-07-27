BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Down 96.2% in July

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the June 30th total of 768,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Trading Up 0.9 %

BB Seguridade Participações stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.64. 35,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,977. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

