B&D White Capital Company LLC Acquires Shares of 2,400 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.38.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $331.64. 760,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.56. The company has a market cap of $333.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

