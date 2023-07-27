Beck Bode LLC Acquires 27,093 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares during the period. PDD comprises about 1.8% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PDD by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get PDD alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

PDD Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDD traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $84.53. 8,729,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,315,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $106.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.84.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. Analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.