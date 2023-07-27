Beck Bode LLC Cuts Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Beck Bode LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure comprises approximately 2.7% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beck Bode LLC owned 0.33% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $10,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

AY stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 467,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,395. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -826.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -5,931.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AY shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.