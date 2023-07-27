Beck Bode LLC Purchases New Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 170,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in agilon health by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the first quarter worth $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 97.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the first quarter valued at $110,000.

Get agilon health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other agilon health news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $594,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,327.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,240,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,196,923. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of AGL stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.75. 2,169,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.28.

About agilon health

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.