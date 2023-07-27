Beck Bode LLC Raises Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Beck Bode LLC increased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy comprises 2.4% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC owned approximately 0.12% of NRG Energy worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 80.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,032,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NRG stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $37.31. 5,117,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,841. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -19.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

