Beck Bode LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up about 1.1% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNC. Mizuho dropped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.28.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,879,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,544. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.