Beck Bode LLC Sells 5,794 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Beck Bode LLC reduced its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 704,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,602,000 after purchasing an additional 25,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 5.6 %

Rogers Communications stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.49. 692,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,117. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $50.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 56.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.39.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

