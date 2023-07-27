Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

BLTE has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Belite Bio Price Performance

Shares of BLTE stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. 54,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,898. Belite Bio has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.92.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

Belite Bio ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLTE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 1,397.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after buying an additional 757,560 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

