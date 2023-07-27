Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.7 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.34. 2,041,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

