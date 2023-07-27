Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $325.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $331.19.

Biogen Trading Down 0.4 %

BIIB traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $264.06. 357,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,480. Biogen has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.17.

Insider Activity

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

