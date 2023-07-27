BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Down 44.4% in July

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 5,795.5% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIOL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of BIOLASE to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

BIOLASE Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:BIOL traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,330,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,907. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 244.91% and a negative net margin of 60.92%. The company had revenue of $10.47 million during the quarter.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

See Also

