BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.45.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $87.27 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $80.53 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.66 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average of $97.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

