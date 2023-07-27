Bird Construction Inc. (BDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 18th

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0358 per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Bird Construction Price Performance

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$9.01 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$5.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.74.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of C$536.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$490.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Bird Construction

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.