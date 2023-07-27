Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0358 per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$9.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$484.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.32. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$5.74 and a 52 week high of C$9.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.74.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$536.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$490.53 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 2.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

