Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Hits $243.57 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $243.57 or 0.00833791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.74 billion and approximately $207.75 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,212.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00119876 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019493 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,460,488 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

