BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC decreased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club accounts for 1.3% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beck Bode LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,701,000 after acquiring an additional 33,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

BJ stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.54. 1,530,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.08. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

