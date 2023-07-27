Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $174.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.68 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 77.07% and a return on equity of 54.18%. On average, analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE BSM traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $17.40. 71,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,645. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 68.84%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 31,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $493,854.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,791 shares in the company, valued at $41,197,844.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 31,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $493,854.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,791 shares in the company, valued at $41,197,844.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 88,841 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 3,556.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 191,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

