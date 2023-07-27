Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQR) Short Interest Update

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BWAQR stock remained flat at $0.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. Blue World Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue World Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue World Acquisition stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 368,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

