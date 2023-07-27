Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.71

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.71 and last traded at $37.71, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.71.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $642.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $219.07 million during the quarter.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.