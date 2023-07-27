BMO Capital Markets Cuts Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target to $76.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Robert Half International Stock Down 1.9 %

RHI traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.03. The company had a trading volume of 539,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,446. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $89.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half International

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 28.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 55.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

