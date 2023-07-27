BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Up 78.6% in July

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the June 30th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BNP Paribas Stock Up 0.6 %

BNP Paribas stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.59. The stock had a trading volume of 118,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Increases Dividend

BNP Paribas Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.7982 per share. This is a boost from BNP Paribas’s previous dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.67%. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

