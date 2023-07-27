BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of LEO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.05. 341,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $7.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

