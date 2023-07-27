Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Down 2.1 %

Boliden AB (publ) stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average is $73.28.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.8424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.63%. Boliden AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDNNY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.75.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

