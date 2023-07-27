Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$76.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBD.B. Scotiabank upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

BBD.B opened at C$62.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.93. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$20.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.54.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

