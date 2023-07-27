Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $3,400.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BKNG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $2,257.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,820.60.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $18.81 on Tuesday, reaching $2,976.97. 69,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,549. Booking has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,998.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,707.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,584.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booking will post 137.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,699,526 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.