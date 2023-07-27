Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,208,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 20,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $2,269,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,062. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAH traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,340. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $117.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.07%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

