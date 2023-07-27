Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Holdings Cut by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,314 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.8% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Boston Scientific worth $67,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after buying an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,966,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,405. The stock has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.17. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,164. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

