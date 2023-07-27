Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of +10.5-11.5% yr/yr to $13.99-14.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.95 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.96-$2.00 EPS.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BSX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.85. 1,196,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,055,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.95.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,164. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $332,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 7.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 43.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 832,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

