Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgeline Digital
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.