Bridgepoint Group plc (BPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Bridgepoint Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bridgepoint Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BPT stock opened at GBX 199.60 ($2.56) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 209.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 224.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. Bridgepoint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 166.20 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 309.60 ($3.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,308.00.

Get Bridgepoint Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Bridgepoint Group Company Profile

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across advanced industrials, technology, business and financial services, and healthcare sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgepoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgepoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.