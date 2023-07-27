Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Boosted by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.8% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $893.53. 2,190,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $835.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.