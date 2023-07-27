Brokerages Set Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target at $44.22

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.11.

MRUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, April 14th. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Merus alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Merus by 102.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Merus Price Performance

Merus stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. Merus has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. Merus had a negative net margin of 350.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.80%. The business had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.