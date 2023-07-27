Brokerages Set The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT at $82.86

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $78.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99 and a beta of 1.02. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.71.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

